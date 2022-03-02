Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah: “All Jews Should Gather Today To Daven For Ukrainian Jews”

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael issued a kol korei that Am Yisrael should gather together for tefillos for the Jews in Ukraine on Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh.

“Yisrael Am Kedoshim is in tzara in various locations and especially now when thousands of Jews are in situations of mamash pikuach nefesh in Ukraine due to the war there and they are in need of great rachamei Shamayim,” the kol korei states.

“We’re obligated to make efforts and strengthen ourselves in Torah and tefillah and maasim tovim and awaken much rachamei Shayayim that Hashem should have pity on His nation Beis Yisrael.”

“Therefore we’re calling to the Am Kodesh in every location to enter the shuls and Batei Midrashos, and every kehilla, in accordance with its minhag, should entreat the Borei Olam with tefillah and supplications, today on Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Adar Beis.”

