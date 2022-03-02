Rav Berel Lazar: “I’m Ready To Do Anything To Silence The Guns”

The Chief Rabbi of Russia Rav Berel Lazar, who is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, published a letter condemning the war in Ukraine to religious leaders in Russia and throughout the world.

“At the heart of every religion stands the knowledge that we’re all children to one G-d, and if so, we’re all brothers,” the letter began. “It’s true that we’re different, we have different completely different views on many issues, but we must be united in one thing – our duty to our Creator and to strive with all our might for mutual understanding and respect and in no case to wave a sword at our brothers’ necks. One of the main foundations of the belief in one G-d is the belief that every conflict can and should be resolved only by peaceful and acceptable means.”

“One of the names of the Creator, as is known in Judaism, is Shalom. This is a goal that Hakadosh Baruch Hu pronounces to us every day – and which we review several times a day in our tefillos.”

“But today the situation is different and terrible. Every day we receive information from our partners, the Rabbanim in Ukraine, on what’s happening there. We feel the pain of our brothers -all the citizens of Ukraine – it doesn’t matter what religion they belong to. I encourage all of you to pray for peace. But that’s not enough. Hashem expects from us now that every believing person do all he is capable of to save lives.”

“I myself am ready for any mediation, ready to do everything I can, and even more, only that the guns will be silenced and the bombs will stop exploding. But now is the time for joint action. Therefore I appeal to all religious leaders -in Ukraine, Russia, Europe and other continents – in the call to unite for peace. We, loyal to the Creator of the world alone, are obligated to use our influence, every possiblity – in order to stop the madness, in order that more people won’t die. This is our holy obligation to the One Who created all of us and gave us life in this world. Come and we’ll do this – and Hakadosh Baruch Hu will help us.”

