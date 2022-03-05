WATCH: ZAKA Rescue Operation In Ukraine Under Fire

The ZAKA hotline on Shabbos received a report of family members from the Jewish community in Kyiv who were wounded after a missile hit their apartment, with one family member seriously wounded and another one moderately wounded.

ZAKA Ukraine volunteers and ZAKA Israel’s Rescue Unit volunteers assisting on the ground in Ukraine coordinated with Israeli Foreign Ministry representatives to arrange permits for the rapid evacuation of the victims out of Ukraine.

The family members were evacuated by ambulance across the Moldovan border and from there to hospitals for further medical treatment.

Nachman Dickstein, deputy head of ZAKA Ukraine, thanked Rescue Air for funding the plane and to United Hatzalah of Ukraine for funding the ambulance.

“The situation is very difficult,” he said. “We’re providing an immediate response to every appeal from ZAKA, Foreign Ministry representatives, and Chabad shlichim.”

