Ukrainians Struggle to Find Food in Empty Groceries

Our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are hungry, but the shelves are literally bare; there’s nothing to buy. They need our help!

Please join the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine to deliver over 30,000 packages of emergency food supplies and essential needs across 180 Communities in Ukraine.

It’s only $120 per package to support a family. This is our chance in the month of Purim to help our brothers and sisters in need at a very difficult time in world history.

With over 25 years of experience, we at the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine have the infrastructure and ability to execute this project with speed and efficiency. This is a matched campaign, every donation will be matched x2 by generous matchers!

Please click HERE to join the cause and put food on the table for our brethren in Ukraine.