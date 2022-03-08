WATCH: Former US VP Mike Pence Visits The Kosel

Former US vice president Mike Pence, who is on a three-day trip to Israel, visited the Kosel on Tuesday.

Pence was accompanied by the Rav of the Kosel, HaRav Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the chairman of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Soli Eliav.

Pence, whose visit is thought to be part of his groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run, met with Israeli President Issac Herzog prior to his visit to the Kosel and with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett afterward.

Welcome back to Jerusalem, former U.S. Vice President @Mike_Pence and your wife Karen! Thank you for your friendship and support and for always standing with Israel. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w7bm3kNF5x — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 8, 2022

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met today with former US Vice President @Mike_Pence at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. They discussed the nuclear agreement and its implications, as well as the situation in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XBDE2EsQiA — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 8, 2022

In an interview with Yisrael Hayom on Monday, Pence said: “It’s inconceivable that at the same time that Putin is committing atrocities in Ukraine, the Biden administration is working with him closely in order to end the sanctions against Iran. It would be terrible to do this even during peacetime but definitely now.”

According to a Newsmax report on Monday, Pence’s political advocacy group launched a $10 million television ad campaign criticizing President Joe Biden and Democrats over the invasion of Ukraine.

