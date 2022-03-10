WATCH: Herzog Welcomed At Istanbul Shul With Shofar Blowing & Singing





President Issac Herzog, who flew to Turkey on Wednesday to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with members of the Jewish community in Istanbul on Thursday morning.

His arrival at the historic Neva Shalom shul was welcomed with great joy and pomp, with shofar-blowing and singing. The shul even had special kippos made in honor of his visit, bearing the Israeli and Turkish flags.

During Herzog’s speech, he mentioned Turkey’s rich history of Rabbanim and also called for tefillos for “our Jewish brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

הקהילה היהודית של איסטנבול הכינה כיפות ממותגות לקראת ביקור הנשיא הרצוג @Isaac_Herzog pic.twitter.com/uUKKMqTkeg — Itamar Eichner (@itamareichner) March 10, 2022




