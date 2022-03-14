Chief Rabbi Lau: Israel Should Accept All Ukrainian Refugees In Need

Chief Rabbi of Israel Rav Dovid Lau spoke about the issue of Ukrainian refugees which has been making the headlines in recent days, with many left-wing and centrist politicians fiercely opposing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked’s plan to impose a strict quota on the number of non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees Israel will accept.

In an interview with Reshet Bet on Sunday, Rav Lau said although Israel must preserve its identity as a Jewish state, it first must open its doors to any refugees in need.

“People who can’t find a place in another country – Israel must accept them until they can return to their homes,” Rav Lau said. “There should never be a situation in which a person is fleeing from war and he has nowhere to go, no safe shore.”

Rav Lau noted that there’s a difference between granting asylum to refugees and granting residency and citizenship.

“These are two very different things,” he asserted. “And a nation-state definitely has the right and obligation to maintain it as such. But first of all, it must open its doors.”

