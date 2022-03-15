SHOCKING VIDEO: Child Seen Clinging to Moving Car’s Door

A helmet-mounted camera caught the moment a young boy in Mexico nearly fell out of a moving car, and his clinging to the vehicle’s door literally for dear life.

The motorcyclist who captured the incident said he was in the process of switching lanees when he noticed the door on the rear passenger side of the car swing open. He accelerated to warn the driver but then saw the child falling out, clinging to the door’s handle in an attempt to stay in the car.

Luckily, a person in the back seat grabbed the boy and pulled him to safety before he fell out, averting disaster.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)