Fox News Journalist Injured While Covering Ukraine War [VIDEO]

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the network.

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said. “We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.”

Hall had been working along with several other Fox News correspondents to report on the war as Russia continues to pound and encircle Ukrainian cities.

Hall’s injuries come after another American journalist, Brent Renaud, was killed Sunday after being shot in the neck by Russian forces as he traveled in a vehicle with other reporters.

After Renaud’s death, Hall tweeted, “RIP…… US journalist Brent Renaud killed in Irpin, just outside Kyiv, when the car he was in came under fire.”

RIP ….. US journalist Brent Renaud killed in Irpin, just outside Kyiv, when the car he was in came under fire. https://t.co/MIAOFCfZUB — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) March 13, 2022

