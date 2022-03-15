Tragedy In Israel: Reb Alon Cohen, Z’l, Killed In Car Accident

In a tragic incident, Reb Alon Cohen, zt’l, was killed in a car accident near Rishon L’Tzion on Monday afternoon.

The niftar, in his 50s, was a member of the Breslov community in Rishon L’Tzion and was a known figure in the Chareidi community in the city.

Rav Cohen, z’l, was known as a person who was constantly b’simcha and was the first one to volunteer to contribute to any public cause or assist others.

He left behind a wife and six children, the youngest of whom is only a month old.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

