Russian Military Could “Buckle” in 10 Days, Defense Experts Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin might have just 10 days left to win the war in Ukraine before his military begins to fall apart, British defense experts say.

Thus far, Ukraine says it has killed more than 13,500 Russian troops, shot down 81 planes and 95 helicopters, and destroyed 404 tanks and 1,279 armored vehicles. Those losses are crushing for Russian troops, who are running out of supplies, weapons and morale.

“Ukraine has Russia on the run,” a senior British defense source told The Daily Mail. “It is running out of manpower and running out of energy. As long as we keep pressing, they’ve got 10 to 14 days before reaching their culminating point. That’s when the strength of Ukraine’s resistance should become greater than Russia’s attacking force.”

Retired US Army General Ben Hodges made a similar comment, predicting that Russia will be unable to continue the war if Ukraine can hold out for another 10 days.

“Russia’s decision to transition to a war of attrition – they’re smashing cities, putting civilians on the road because of fear of being murdered – they need three things to do this,” Hodges told MSNBC.

“And they don’t have those three things,” he explained. “They don’t have the time, they don’t have the manpower, and I don’t think they have the ammunition. That means they won’t be able to continue the attack.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)