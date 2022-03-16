Jewish House Dems Slam Amnesty Chief Over Israel Comments

All 25 Jewish members of the House of Representatives released a joint statement blasting the US director of Amnesty International, who said he believes polls showing high levels of support for Israel in the US are wrong.

“As Jewish Members of the House of Representatives, we represent diverse views on a number of issues relating to Israel,” the members wrote. “However, we are in full agreement that Mr. O’Brien’s patronizing attempt to speak on behalf of the American Jewish community is alarming and deeply offensive.”

Last week, O’Brien delivered an address in which he defended Amnesty’s decision to designate Israel as an “apartheid” state. Someone in the audience then asked O’Brien about a poll which found that 8 in 10 American Jews identify as pro-Israel.

“I believe my gut tells me that what Jewish people in this country want is to know that there’s a sanctuary that is a safe and sustainable place that the Jews, the Jewish people can call home,” he said. “We are opposed to the idea – and this, I think, is an existential part of the debate – that Israel should be preserved as a state for the Jewish people.”

