Ukrainian President Zelensky Urges Russian Troops To Surrender [VIDEO]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has emerged as a global leader in the fight for democracy, predicted that his country will be victorious against Russia’s invasion.

“The 19th day of our resistance is over. Historical war. Another difficult day, which is still approaching our victory. Approaching peace for Ukraine,” Zelensky said early Tuesday.

Zelensky said that “the enemy is confused” and surprised by stiff Ukrainian resistance.

“There soldiers know this. Their officers are aware of this. They flee the battlefield. They abandon their equipment,” he said. “We take trophies and use them to protect Ukraine. Today, Russian troops are, in fact, one of the suppliers of equipment to our army. They could not imagine such a thing in a nightmare.”

Zelensky then addressed Russian soldiers directly.

“Russian conscripts! Listen to me very carefully. Russian officers! You’ve already understood everything. You will not take anything from Ukraine. You will take lives. There are a lot of you. But your life will also be taken. But why should you die? What for? I know that you want to survive,” he said.

“Therefore, I offer you a choice,” he continued. “On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance. Chance to survive. If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated. As people, decently. In a way you were not treated in your army. And in a way your army does not treat ours. Choose!”

