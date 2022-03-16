Zelensky to Address Israeli Lawmakers Over Zoom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to the Israeli Knesset next week. The address is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 6 pm Israel time.

Officials are working to ensure that as many lawmakers as possible will be able to attend the special session despite the Knesset currently being in recess. This, in part, is why the meeting is being held over Zoom – to allow lawmakers who are not at the Knesset or are abroad to be able to partake in the call.

A previous request from Zelensky to address the Knesset was rejected because the body is in recess, causing an outcry and forcing officials to scramble to find an alternative.

The address to Israel’s Knesset will not be the first time Zelensky has addressed foreign lawmakers. Earlier this month Zelensky held a video call with a number of US lawmakers, and he is scheduled to virtually address Congress on Wednesday.

