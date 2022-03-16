Prosecutors Admit That They Messed Up During Bannon Probe

Prosecutors investigating former White House adviser Steve Bannon admitted that they had taken records of people unrelated to the probe who happen to have the same name as Bannon’s lawyer.

In a filing, the Justice Department said the mistakes were made while they were attempting to get email and phone logs of Bannon attorney Robert Costello.

“The Government acknowledges that… it did not recognize the inconsistent middle name in the billing information,” the DOJ wrote. “These were appropriate investigate steps,” it insisted.

Bannon is scheduled to go on trial on July 18th for contempt of Congress, though his attorneys are attempting to get the charges thrown out. His lawyers had advised him to ignore a demand from Congress that he testify to the committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)