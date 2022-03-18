NYC Mayor, Israeli Politicians Tweet Condolences To Passing Of Gadol Hador

Israeli political and other leaders including NYC Mayor Eric Adams pay tribute to the passing of the Gadol Hador

אני דואב עמוקות עם כל בית ישראל על פטירתו של ענק התורה ומנהיג הרבים, הרב חיים קניבסקי זצ״ל. עם ישראל איבד תלמיד חכם עצום שהיה חוליה מרכזית בשרשרת מסירת התורה מדור לדור >> — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 18, 2022

אש התמיד של אהבת ישראל ותורת ישראל שבערה ברב קניבסקי זצ״ל לא תכבה לעולמי עד. תנחומיי העמוקים מסורים למשפחתו היקרה. תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 18, 2022

הוא היה מנהיג ציבור אמיתי, אשר מביתו הצנוע בבני ברק הנהיג רבבות מעם ישראל – בחוכמה, ביישוב הדעת, בבקיאות נדירה. בתורת ה' חפצו, ובתורתו יהגה יומם ולילה. אני משתתף בצער המשפחה באבלה הכבד. יהי זכרו ברוך ונשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) March 18, 2022

נהפך לאבל מחולנו – אוי נא לנו.

בלב מוכה הלם ויגון התבשרנו על עלייתו בסערה השמיימה של גדול הדור שר התורה מרן הגאון רבי חיים קנייבסקי זצוק״ל, אשר החזיק את העולם בתורתו ובתפילותיו.

זכיתי לקרבתו, לעצותיו וברכותיו המופלאות.

בא השמש בצהריים. וכל בית ישראל יבכו את השריפה אשר שרף ה׳ — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) March 18, 2022

יחד עם המוני בית ישראל, אני כואב את הבשורה המרה עם עלייתו של גדול הדור ושר התורה, הגאון הרב חיים קניבסקי לגנזי מרומים. אהבת התורה, צניעותו, ענוותנותו והנהגתו הרוחנית יחסרו לעולם הישיבות ולעם ישראל כולו. תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים. תנחומיי הכנים למשפחתו תלמידיו ומוקיריו. pic.twitter.com/xoo0JdVXZ0 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 18, 2022

הוא דאג לתורה, ודאג גם לאדם – כפי שראינו במאמצים העילאיים שהקדיש בכדי להגן על מאמיניו בקורונה, בהלכות שהצילו חיי אדם וקידשו שם שמיים. יהי זכרו ומורשתו ברוכים, משתתף בצער המשפחה ומאמיניו הרבים. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) March 18, 2022

What an incredible loss! My deepest condolences to the family and thousands of students and followers of the Gadol Hador, Rabbi Kanievsky. Honored to have met him.

ברוך דיין האמת pic.twitter.com/MorLN7LJIt — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) March 18, 2022

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky was a giant of the Torah and I join our Jewish community in mourning his loss. May his memory be for a blessing and may his wisdom and good works continue to inspire. https://t.co/UIaWmheWGd — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 18, 2022

1/3 With broken hearts & tear-filled eyes we must share the news of the passing of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, ztvk'l. His influence on the Torah world was unparalleled. He was widely known as the "Sar HaTorah," the Prince of Torah, the preeminent Torah authority of the generation. — Agudath Israel of America (@AgudahNews) March 18, 2022

3/3 when each and every one of us should recognize the special responsibility we have to strengthen ourselves in Torah, to collectively fill in some small measure the terrible void created by the passing of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. — Agudath Israel of America (@AgudahNews) March 18, 2022

The petira of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt''l is an enormous loss to the Jewish world. He was a preeminent leader, renowned for his humility, dedication to his people and extraordinary scholarship, earning him the title ‘Sar HaTorah’ – Prince of Torah. Baruch Dayan Ha’emet. pic.twitter.com/SnXARI646O — Chief Rabbi Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) March 18, 2022

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky z''l, one of the greatest rabbis of our time. A prominent authority for the Ultra-Orthodox community, his leadership combined Torah and Jewish law with wisdom and respect. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/vbZ8Dkyw5N — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) March 18, 2022

משתתף בצער על לכתו של מנהיג הציבור הליטאי, הרב חיים קנייבסקי זצ״ל. הרב קנייבסקי היה מנהיג חשוב ומשמעותי בחייהם של יהודים רבים, אני שולח את תנחומיי להם ולמשפחתו. יהי זכרו ברוך. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) March 18, 2022

