Newspaper Headlines Announces Petira Of The Gadol HaDor, Z’TL

The headlines of Israel’s morning newspapers on Sunday announced the news of the death of the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl and the details of the levaya.

Even secular newspapers dedicated their main headline to the news. Yediot Achranot‘s headline stated: “The Gadol HaDor Is No More” with a smaller headline stating: “Preparing For The Giant Levaya: Leader Of The Chareidi Tzibur. HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, Z’tl, Will Be Brought To Menuchos Today.”

The Maariv newspaper also dedicated its main headline to the petira, stating: “Parting From The Sar HaTorah” with the subtitle stating: “The Closure Of Streets In The Area Will Begin At 6 A.M. And Continue Until The Evening.”

A separate article was entitled: “Due To The Expected Crowding, Classes In Central Israel Will Be Held Via Zoom. The Police To The Public: ‘Refrain From Traveling To The Gush Dan Area.'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)