WATCH THIS: Florida Hatzolah Member’s Vehicle Towed Away by Thieves

Binyamin Silverstein, a paramedic who serves on Hatzolah of South Florida, said he was shocked to find that his vehicle, packed with lifesaving supplies and equipment, was brazenly loaded up on a tow truck and driven away by thieves.

Silverstein said he was on his way to his vehicle while responding to a Hatzolah call when he noticed that it was gone. Footage recorded on a Ring camera showed the paramedic what had happened to his vehicle.

“It’s horrible that I can’t provide the care that I have been doing for so long because someone decided to take my vehicle,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)