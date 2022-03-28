WATCH: Israel Police On Highest Alert, 5 Suspects Arrested

Israeli security forces are on high alert following the terror attack in Hadera on Sunday, the second deadly attack in less than a week.

Israel Police has declared the highest ongoing security level, which means that a maximum presence of police forces will be maintained in hotspot areas including the entire area of Wadi Ara, where the terrorists’ hometown of Umm- al-Fahm is located and which is mostly populated by Arab Israelis. Extra police forces will be deployed to central areas and intersections, with roadblocks and checkpoints expected on main highways. Additionally, the IDF is deploying four extra battalions to Israeli settlements in Yehudah and Shomron and Wadi Ara.

Shortly after the attack on Monday night, a large number of police forces were deployed to Umm al-Fahm, where officers carried out searches of a number of homes and seized weapons and ammunition, computers, documents, and books associated with ISIS.

The police also arrested five people – the brother of one of the terrorists who is suspected of assisting him in perpetuating the terror attack and four others suspected of ties with ISIS.

It was reported on Monday that the brother of one of the Hadera terrorists is a police officer serving in Kfar Saba in central Israel. A Ynet report quoted the police as saying that he is “an outstanding police officer who was in a state of shock following the attack.” He did not show up at work on Monday but he is not expected to leave his position, the report said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday morning: “The second terror attack by ISIS supporters within Israel requires the security forces to adapt quickly to the new threat – and this will be accomplished. I call on citizens to continue to be vigilant.” He ended the statement with: “Together we can overcome this enemy as well.”

Israeli journalist on Monday published a video of a wedding in east Jerusalem, writing: “And this is how a wedding in east Jerusalem last night looked – shots in the air and weapons drawn. Where are the police?”

