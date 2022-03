Hundreds of bochurim from yeshivos across Eretz Yisroel who are preparing to return to the U.S. for Pesach received divrei chizuk from HaRav Don Segal in Yerushalayim, preparing them for the upcoming bein hazmanim season.

The mashgiach urged the bochurim to retain what they learned and ingrained within themselves over the winter zman and not allow bein hazmanim to affect their lofty status as bnei torah.

