Bnei Brak Residents Attend Levaya Of Arab-Christian Hero: Chassid Umos HaOlam?

A delegation of Bnei Brak residents traveled to Nof HaGalil in northern Israel on Thursday to attend the levaya of Amir Khoury, the Israeli Christian Arab policeman who saved countless lives by opening fire at the terrorist, paying with his life in the ensuing gun battle.

Khoury was a motorcycle police officer stationed in Bnei Brak and he and his partner were the first to reach the terrorist after he murdered four people in two locations. Unfortunately, Khouri became the fifth murdered victim but he and his partner’s heroism meant that he was the last one to be murdered.

In the past, Khouri also saved a Chareidi man from drowning, as seen in the photo below.

A B’Chadrei Chareidim article raised the question of whether Khouri is considered one of the Chassidei Umos HaOlam. A similar question is discussed in the sefer Chazon Ovadia.

HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, was asked a shaila regarding a Druze soldier who was killed by Arabs while protecting Israelis – whether it is appropriate to daven for the aliyah of his neshama in shul like is done for Chassidei Umos HaOlam, HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl paskened that it is appropriate, as can be seen below.

Khouri left behind his parents and two sisters.

