Moments of heightened emotion and historic significance marked the days of the recent conference of world leadership of the umbrella organization of the Gerer institutions in Eretz Yisroel.

Following an intimate Shabbos spent with Gerer Rebbe in Netanya, a historic event was held, in which two siyumei hashas were learned within two hours, and oral exams on all of Shas for thousands of bachurim were conducted by gedolei Yisroel—a fitting culmination to the toil of decades in a Torah revolution.