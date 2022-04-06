MORE HATE : NYPD Hate Crimes Unit Searching for Teens Who Threatened Jewish Kids with Sword

Three teens with a sword, crowbar, and knife threated Jewish kids near West End Avenue and West 86th Street on the Upper West Side this past Shabbos, and the NYPD is now hunting for the suspects.

The teens told a group of six Jewish kids ranging in age from 12 to 16 that they “wanted to get them” because they were Jewish, according to police. They then followed the boys home before fleeing.

“It is sickening that kids around his own age are walking around this neighborhood with knives and crowbars targeting Jews, taunting them to fight. And on Shabbat no less,” a woman who identified herself as the mother of one of the victims wrote on Facebook.

Council Member Gale Brewer said the suspects were identified as middle- and high-schoolers and that the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force had been informed of the incident.

“My office was informed of a horrible anti-semitic attack” Brewer wrote on Facebook. “Anti-semitism is abhorrent and an attack on us all.”