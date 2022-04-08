DESPICABLE: EasyJet Tweets Photo of Flight Number Arm Tattoo, Looking Like Concentration Camp Tattoo

A disturbing photo reminiscent of Nazi concentration camps was tweeted out by EasyJet, depicting a flyer who has tattooed his first flight with the airline on his forearm.

In the since-deleted tweet, the airline captioned the photo, writing: “You never forget your first flight.”

As is well known, the Nazis would brand their concentration Auschwitz victims with tattoos of their identification numbers. Well over a million people received such tattoos from the Nazis.

After deleting the tweet, an EasyJet spokesperson said it was no more than a mistake.

“While this is a genuine picture of a customer’s tattoo celebrating their first flight with us, we understand the concerns raised and as a result decided to remove the post,” the airline’s media team said. “We are sorry for any offence unintentionally caused by the post.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)