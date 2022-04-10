Tel Aviv Terrorist Planned 2nd Attack On Seder Night

Israeli defense officials believe that the Tel Aviv terrorist, Ra’ad Hazem, 28, planned to carry out another terror attack on the first night of Pesach.

The terrorist is believed to have been aided by a Palestinian who drove him into Israel from the Jenin al-Umm al-Fahm area through a breach in the security fence. From there, he traveled by bus to Tel Aviv.

After committing the attack on Thursday night, he planned to hide in Israel for several days and carry out another attack in central Israel, possibly on Seder night.

Fortunately, IDF forces uncovered his hiding place in a mosque in Yafo early Friday morning and eliminated him.

The Bnei Brak terrorist also entered Israel through a breach in the security fence.

