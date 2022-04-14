IDF’s Repair Of Security Fence’s Gaps Raises Fear Of Rise In Terror In Shomron

The IDF and the Defense Ministry has begun overseeing the repair of gaps in Israel’s security fence, a measure that comes in the wake of the terror attacks in Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv by Palestinian terrorists who crossed into Israel via gaps in the fence.

Holes in the fence along dozens of kilometers are being repaired and trenches are being dug to prevent the passage of vehicles.

The IDF has also increased the number of soldiers who guard the area, adding two battalions and two companies, and it is estimated that the number of Palestinians crossing into Israel illegally has significantly decreased due to the increase in forces.

“Our mission is to close the security fence in a manner that will prevent illegal passage,” Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said. “We will continue to operate wherever and whenever necessary to thwart terrorism.”

However, despite the defense establishment’s efforts, or actually due to its efforts, defense officials fear that terrorists who can’t cross the security fence will choose to carry out attacks in Yehudah and Shomron instead, chas v’chalilah. Therefore, the IDF is increasing the number of forces near Jewish settlements and towns, especially during Pesach, when thousands of tourists visit the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)