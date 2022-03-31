“Major Failure: From Jenin To Bnei Brak In 1 Hour:” Israel’s State Comptroller Tours Security Fence

State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman on Thursday toured a breached area of Israel’s security fence, two days after the Bnei Brak terrorist entered Israel through a breach in the fence.

There are many similar breaches along the hundreds of miles of the security fence. Engelman, accompanied by the head of the Southern Sharon Regional Council Oshrat Ganei Gonen, experienced for themselves how easy it is to enter Israel from the Palestinian Authority, with many even large enough for cars to pass through.

Engelman said that the government’s neglect of the security fence is a “significant failure” and also pointed to failures in enforcement against illegal workers, saying that despite the millions of shekels invested in the security fence, “we see breaches through which thousands of Palestinians pass through, with or without permits, including vehicles. This is how a terrorist can get from Jenin To Bnei Brak in an hour.”

“I call on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev and the entire government, to come to their senses and realize that the security fence, that was declared a very important barrier against terrorists, is breached and irrelevant. It’s extremely important to invest the resources and figure out how to prevent the breaches.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)