Terrorist Arrested For Planning Attack In J-m Is Murderer Of Malachi Rosenfeld, H’yd

One of the terrorists who planned to carry out a major terror attack in Jerusalem on Seder night, and was arrested by Israeli security forces on Wednesday evening, was the murderer of Malachi Rosenfeld, h’yd, in 2015.

The murderer, Maad Hamed, a 33-year-old resident of the village of Silwad in Binyamin and a member of Hamas, was a member of a terrorist cell that carried out a shooting attack near the yishuv of Kida, during which Rosenfeld, z’t, was killed and three others were lightly to moderately injured.

Hamed has been imprisoned by Palestinian security forces since the attack. On Wednesday, the Shin Bet received information indicating that Hamed had escaped the PA and there were suspicions that he escaped in order to commit another terror attack in the near future.

The Shin Bet planned an operation to arrest him and a number of hours later, he was arrested by Shin Bet operatives, IDF soldiers, and Border Police officers in the village of Kaubar in Binyamin. At the same time, a number of other terrorists who were suspected of planning the attack with him were arrested in Silwad.

The operatives surrounded the house where three wanted terrorists were hiding and ordered them to exit. When the terrorists refused to heed the order, the soldiers opened fire and used other measures until the terrorists surrendered.

Following the news of the arrest, Sara Rosenfeld, Malachi’s mother, told Channel 13 News:”Nothing will bring my son back. I was aware that the terrorist who shot him was in Ramallah. The fact that he had no regrets and escaped in order to commit another terror attack is what shook me the most.”

“The Shin Bet updated us a quarter of an hour before it was publicized and it was a gesture that moved me. I cried after the phone call.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)