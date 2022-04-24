IN THE PITS: Biden’s Average Approval Rating Near Historic Lows

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is stuck in the low-40s as he nears a year and a half in office, with an average of 41.3% of Americans approving of his job performance in his fifth quarter in the White House, according to Gallup.

From a historical perspective, Biden’s fifth quarter average approval rating is the lowest of any president besides for Donald Trump, who average 39.1% approval in his fifth quarter as president.

President Biden enjoyed majority approval ratings during his first two quarters in office, but that all began unraveling in the summer of 2021 when Covid-19 cases rose sharply, inflation shot up, and his administration led a disastrous exit from Afghanistan.

The latest poll from Gallup has Biden’s approval rating at 41% with 56% disapproving.

The president’s low approval rating poses a significant threat to Democrats’ odds in the upcoming midterm elections, with Republicans poised to take control of both the House and Senate. It’s possible that Biden’s numbers will improve before then, but the historical pattern suggests that it’s too late for his approval rating to rebound enough to stave off disaster in November for his party.

