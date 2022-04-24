Fauci Says It’s “Disturbing” That Courts Can Overrule CDC

Dr. Anthony Fauci came under fire after wailing about the “disturbing” fact that a federal court could overrule the CDC’s travel mask mandate.

Asked by CBS anchor Robert Costa whether he agreed with Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who struck down the mandate, Fauci responded by tearing into the power of courts.

“Well, I clearly disagree, I mean those types of things should be decided as a public health issue by the public health organizations, in this case the CDC. This is a public health matter, not a judicial matter,” Fauci said.

“So, obviously the CDC will abide by the order of the court because it’s a legal obligation. But one of the problems that we have there is that the principle of a court overruling a public health judgement by a qualified organization like the CDC is disturbing in the precedent it might send,” he added.

Rep. Dan Bishop responded to Fauci on Twitter, saying: “What’s disturbing is that Fauci and the bureaucrats think they are above the law.”

“This is either very ignorant or very deceitful of Fauci,” wrote Glenn Greenwald. “Of course it’s the CDC’s job, not a judge’s, to make public health policy. That wasn’t what the judge was doing. She was ruling on the legal limits and scope of the CDC’s power. And that’s the job of a judge to do, not the CDC.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)