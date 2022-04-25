Drop Of A Hat For Toldos Avraham Yitzhak: New Shtreimelach Only 5.11 Inches High

Many Toldos Avraham Yitzchak chassidim were seen in their shteibel in Mea Shearim over Chol Hamoed with a new short shtreimel, B’Chadrei Charedim reported.
The phenomenon began over two months ago when the Rebbe, who is apparently not pleased by the tall shtreimilach currently in style, asked his chassidim to purchase shtreimilach that are no taller than 5.11 inches high.
The shorter shtreimilach are more similar to what was worn in the past, which were shorter and wider than what is popular now.
It remains to be seen whether the shorter shtreimilach will become widespread or remain limited to a small group within the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak chassidus. As of now, the Rebbe has only requested and not required the new shtreimilach – a fact that likely won’t change in the near future due to the steep cost of a new shtreimel.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
If this will lower the current $8K price tag of the higher models this is a good thing. Yidden shouldn’t be wasting large sums of money trying to keep up with their neighbor’s hats.
Here is a phrase from this article you won’t read in fashionable publications: “the tall shtreimilach currently in style”. Who new streimels had style?
Kol hakovod to the rebbe for his concerns for tikun olam. Shorter shtreimlach require less fur which means the shtreimel machers will have to kill fewer mink and fox. Hopefully, the next step will be for the rebbe to lead the way to faux fur shtreimlach.
Is anyone else picturing tactical streimels?
Who cares what size shtreimel this particular group of Chasidim choose to wear. Why is this even an issue? Can anyone explain what this has to do with Yidishkeit or Avodas Hashem? I mean really! the Rebbe is getting involved in the precise height of the shtreimel?!! What’s next? will he also tell his Chasidim how high exactly the hat should be or what type of design should be on the bekitshe? Is there a mesorah or minhag that the height of a shtreimel should not exceed 5.11??!! Does it make one more holy or chasidish if he wears a 5.11 inch shtreimel rather than a 6 inch? This is just so ridiculous. It would be funny if it weren’t sad.
lets see if the rebbe is going to have a chair with a smaller back
The guy on the table has a pretty high streimel