Drop Of A Hat For Toldos Avraham Yitzhak: New Shtreimelach Only 5.11 Inches High

Many Toldos Avraham Yitzchak chassidim were seen in their shteibel in Mea Shearim over Chol Hamoed with a new short shtreimel, B’Chadrei Charedim reported.

The phenomenon began over two months ago when the Rebbe, who is apparently not pleased by the tall shtreimilach currently in style, asked his chassidim to purchase shtreimilach that are no taller than 5.11 inches high.

The shorter shtreimilach are more similar to what was worn in the past, which were shorter and wider than what is popular now.

It remains to be seen whether the shorter shtreimilach will become widespread or remain limited to a small group within the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak chassidus. As of now, the Rebbe has only requested and not required the new shtreimilach – a fact that likely won’t change in the near future due to the steep cost of a new shtreimel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)