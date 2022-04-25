Major Recall In Israel: Strauss Finds Salmonella In Elite Chocolate Factory

Israel’s Strauss company announced on Monday morning that a routine inspection conducted at its Elite chocolate factory revealed several salmonella samples in raw ingredients in the production line.

Strauss immediately updated the Health Ministry on its finding and in coordination with the ministry, made a decision to recall all relevant products, including Pesak Zeman bars, “Para” chocolate bars, Blondy, Taami, Egozi and Kif Kef bars, mini lentils and Milky puddings. [See full list below.]

A company spokesperson said that it has not received any complaints of illness from consumers but nevertheless the company is recalling all relevant products manufactured in the past two months.

The following products with the “best before” dates listed below are being recalled:

Chocolate bars (Para, Blondy, Splendid): Expiry dates from October 1, 2022, to April 24, 2023

Pesek Zman, Memulada, Para Crunch, Ad Chatzot, and mini-lentils: From December 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023

Ta’ami, Egozi, Kif Kef, Energy (chocolate-coated rice cakes and cereal bars): From July 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023

“Reva L’Sheva”: From May 1, 2022 to December 15, 2023

Pesek Zman brownie cake and rolled wafers: From July 10, 2022 to August 31, 2022

Chocolate Waffles XL: From November 15, 2022 to January 1, 2023

“Best Wishes” Bonbonnieres: Expiry dates of February 21, 2023 or April 9, 2023 only

The recall being carried out by Strauss, Israel’s leading chocolate manufacturer, is one of the largest, if not the largest, recall in Israeli food history, Ynet reported. The recall and the halt in production is estimated to cost Strauss a loss of tens of millions of shekels.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)