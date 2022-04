A public tefillah for the refuah of the Rebbetzin of Chief Rabbi Rav Dovid Lau is being held at the Kosel on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The tzibur is requested to join and those who cannot travel to the Kosel are asked to daven from home.

Rebbetzin Lau suffered a stroke over Pesach and is now hospitalized in critical condition in Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The name for tefillah is is Feiga Tzipporah bas Hadassah l’refuah sheleima b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)