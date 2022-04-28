Read Maran Rav Chaim Kanievsky zatzal’s 4 Point Letter regarding Bain HaZmanim

translated by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Motzai Shabbos Kodesh, Parshas Mishpatim and Shkalim 5778

I would almost have suggested to abolish Bein HaZmanim and outings and other such things altogether.

Bain HaZmanim was established solely for the purpose of relaxing the mind which had studied strenuously throughout the Zman – as the Rambam has written. All this is almost impossible, however, in modern times.

Nonetheless all those who do go on vacation are obligated to be very careful not to lose all they have gained during the Zman (all the lofty levels that they have achieved through toiling in their Torah studies). Therefore, they are obligated to:

be most careful in establishing each set times to study Torah each day. This must be “Chok velo yaavor – not a negotiable issue at all – as it is stated in Shulchan Aruch Orach Chaim 155 and Mishna Brurah there.

They must also be very careful to guard their eyes which are the brokers of grave sins as is brought down in the Yerushalmi in Brachos (1:5). They should also make sure not to make their eyes hefker.

They should be careful not to be in any room that contains impure devices (it must be exactly as one is careful to do during the Zman).

They should further make sure to be careful in all matters of…

Therefore, it is a very good thing that the Rabbanim Shlita are arranging an event to correct the aforementioned matters. Through this, may we merit to increase Kavod Shamayim, and may we merit the complete redemption speedily in our days! Amain.

Chaim Kanievsky

To read more of Rav Chaim’s Torah go to orchotyosher.org