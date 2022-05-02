WATCH: Arabs Chant “Allahu Akbar” On Jerusalem Light Rail

A group of Arabs began chanting the words “Allahu akbar” on the Jerusalem light rail on Monday morning.

The words “Allahu akbar” which literally mean “G-d is great” are often screamed by terrorists as they perpetrate a terror attack in the “name of Allah.”

A video of the scene was posted by an Arab on TikTok and then made its rounds on Israeli social media. Now14 journalist Yinon Magal posted the video and commented: “The light rail in Jerusalem this morning. They’ve become arrogant. This doesn’t bode well…”

One social media user responded by commenting that he heard an interview on the radio with one of the Jerusalem light rail planners before it was completed. “He explained that it was important for them to plan the light rail to pass through Arab population centers in order to blend the Jewish and Arab populations.”

“And as usual, the one who pays the price is Am Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)