MAJOR NEWS: U.S. Supreme Court Votes to Strike Down Roe v. Wade Abortion Law, Draft Opinion Shows

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down the Roe v. Wade decision that made abortions legal at a federal level, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito obtained by POLITICO.

The opinion repudiates the 1973 landmark decision which guarantees a Constitutional right to getting an abortion, as well as a dismissal of a 1992 decision that largely upheld the right.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote in the opinion. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey (the 1992 decision) have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overturned. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The opinion obtained by POLITICO was simply a draft and has not been officially released by the court. While it is possible that one or more justices could flip their vote on the matter, such changes are rare, meaning that Roe v. Wade has almost certainly been struck down.

Secondary to federal abortion rights being struck down is a major scandal: how did a draft SCOTUS opinion piece get leaked? Never has such a thing occurred in all of Supreme Court history, and there will almost certainly be a major investigation into who is behind this major leak.

