WATCH: Bereaved Relatives Heckle Bennett, Won’t Allow Him To Speak

Bereaved relatives heckled Prime Minister Naftali Bennett when he was called to the podium to speak during the national Yom HaZikaron memorial ceremony on Har Herzl on Wednesday.

The relatives called out: “You should be ashamed! You’re a con man. Get out of here. Shut your mouth. You established a government with the greatest of our enemies, we don’t want you,” and other similar comments.

The heckling continued for at least five minutes, during which Bennett continued to stand there and listen. He responded by saying: “The bereaved families are sacred. They’re allowed to scream and express their pain. Beloved families, I love you greatly. I hear your pain.”

Earlier on Wednesday Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was also heckled and responded similarly.

