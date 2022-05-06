HUNT UNDERWAY: Police Identify Terrorists in Deadly Elad Attack

Israeli police have identified the axe- and knife-wielding terrorists from Thursday night’s terror attack in Elad in which three men were murdered in cold blood.

As’ad Alrafa’ani, 19, and Sabhi abu Shakir, 20, are the terrorists responsible for the attack, and police have asked the public to provide information about their whereabouts.

A massive manhunt is underway to bring the terorist animals to justice.

The attack, which took place in the mostly charedi town of Elad, killed Yonatan Chavakuk, hy”d; Oren Ben Yiftah; and Boaz Gol.

The victims leave behind a total of 16 orphans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)