More Details Of Elad Attack Revealed, Terrorist Leads Police To Hidden Axe

Further details about the capture of the Elad terrorists were released on Sunday following their capture.

Walla reported on Sunday that prior to the attack on Thursday, the terrorists entered Israel illegally through a breach in the security fence – for the 17th time. They were driven to Elad by Lod resident Oren Ben-Yiftach, h’yd. Upon arriving at their destination, they murdered Ben-Yiftach and then sat with his body in the car for several hours until it grew dark and they could continue their murder spree.

One of the terrorists dropped his phone at the scene of the attack, enabling police investigators to uncover the identities of the two terrorists, Channel 12 News reported.

Security forces had estimated that the two were still in the Elad area since no traces of them were found near the security fence.

An IDF field intelligence reserve unit led the search around Elad, pinpointing the area where the terrorists were most likely to be found. According to reports, after bloodstains were spotted on Shabbos, a large number of security forces arrived at the area and followed the bloodstains. On Motzei Shabbos, they found a blood-soaked object and saw a tree that had been hit with an ax.

Security forces searching in the area on Sunday heard suspicious movement in the bushes and discovered the terrorist.

In the video below, published by Israel Police, the terrorist is seen leading police officers to the place where his ax was hidden.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)