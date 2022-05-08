NEIS IN TEKOA: 4 Armed Terrorists Try Entering Yishuv, 1 Neutralized, 3 Flee

At the same time as a terrorist carried out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Sunday night, a neis occurred in Tekoa in Gush Etzion, when four armed terrorists tried infiltrating the yishuv to carry out a mass attack.

The terrorists began climbing over the fence of the home of one of the yishuv’s on-call security officials. While they were still straddling the fence, the man’s son happened to go out to the yard and spotted them. He ran in and told his father who ran out to the yard, armed with a gun.

He ordered the “men” to identify themselves and when they ignored his instructions, he shot at them, neutralizing one of the terrorists. The other three terrorists fled in the direction of the village they came from.

The IDF has launched a search to arrest the three terrorists and are searching for possible additional terrorists.

Yishuv officials ordered residents to barricade themselves in their homes and wait for further instructions.

המחבל חוסל בפתח הבית אליו ניסה לחדור בתקוע@ItayBlumental

(צילום: TPS) pic.twitter.com/hnSZNBceJR — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 8, 2022

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)