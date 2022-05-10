Musk Cryptically Tweets About Dying “Under Mysterious Circumstances” After Threat From Russia

Fans of mega-billionaire Elon Musk wrote a chilling tweet Monday morning that concerned many of the fans he’s garnered throughout the years and the additional ones he gained upon announcing his intent to purchase Twitter and bring free speech back to the platform.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk tweeted.

Many users replied to his tweet, saying they want him to stay around.

Musk’s tweet came just minutes after a series of tweets from the billionaire in which he hinted at having received chilling messages from Russian media.

“The word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does,” Musk wrote, attaching pictures of a translation from Russian media that reads as follows:

“From the testimony of the captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters,” the post reads.

“According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon.”

“Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” it continued.

Is Elon Musk concerned that the Russians will try to assassinate him?

