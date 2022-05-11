Ben-Gurion: Passengers Receive Menacing Photos Prior To Takeoff

Passengers about to take off on a flight from Ben-Gurion Airport to Turkey on Tuesday received a scare when they received photos of crashed planes on their cell phones.

The passengers, who received the photos while the plane was taxiing to the runway, reported the incident to the flight crew. The crew returned the plane to the gate and passengers were returned to the terminal. Some of the passengers were detained for questioning on suspicion of sending the photos.

According to a spokesperson for the Israel Airports Authority (IAI), the photos were sent by several passengers via AirDrop, an Apple app that allows files to be transferred between nearby devices. The passengers responsible for the incident were transferred for questioning.

The Boeing 737 plane was operated by AnadoluJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines.

After airport security crew carried out searches of the plane and re-checked the passengers’ luggage, it was determined that the plane was not at risk and the remaining passengers boarded the plane and it took off for Turkey.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)