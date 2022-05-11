R’ Shmuel Kamenetsky Heads Historic Flight To Toronto For Vaad Hatzalah For Ukrainian Jewry

On Sunday May 8, 2022, the 7th of Iyar, 5782, a historic event took place in the city of Toronto. A delegation of senior Roshei Yeshiva, HaRav Elya Brudny, shlit”a; HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a; HaRav Malkiel Kotler, shlit”a made a special trip to Toronto to raise funds for the newly formed Vaad Hatzalah for Ukrainian Jewry. The Roshei Yeshiva are not youngsters and making the trip was far from simple; after flying into Toronto in the early morning, the Roshei Yeshiva went from home to home, sitting with the baalei tzedakah and explaining to them the urgency of the situation and the need for their support.

What propelled the Roshei Yeshiva to undertake such an endeavor? Don’t our communities possess numerous tzrachim, all of which are vital and worthy of attention? What about the situation facing our brothers and sisters in Ukraine inspired our Gedolim to the point of such mesiras nefesh?

The answer, the Roshei Yeshiva explained, is that the lives of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are literally in danger. Staying in Ukraine is not an option. Unfortunately, many have already lost their lives. In the span of a day, people who had homes, jobs, and communities, were reduced to penniless refugees. Children who had schools with dedicated rabbeim and morahs- the fruits of over 35 years of work accomplished by tireless askonim and chinuch organizations, find themselves in strange environments without any structure or direction.

Nearly 80 years ago, when European Jewry was being consumed by the inferno of the Holocaust, World Jewry was, by and large, unable to answer their call for help. It was a handful of individuals such as Maran Rav Ahron Kotler zt”l and the Vaad Hatzalah that busied themselves day and night with efforts to save our brethren from the gas chambers.

Today, Boruch Hashem, Klal Yisroel is blessed with the means and infrastructure to make a difference. We are blessed with baalei tzedakah, products of Yeshivos, who carry the legacy of Rav Ahron and the Vaad Hatzalah; people who have absorbed the message of being mishtateif b’tzaar chaveiro.

The Vaad Hatzalah for Ukrainian Jewry was established at the behest of the Lakewood Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a and a number of chashuve askanim. With offices in Vienna, Eretz Yisroel, and New York, the Vaad has formed a committee to oversee every request for help. From the initial contact to the final wire transfers, a comprehensive network of capable individuals coordinates every step of the process.

At this time, over 31,000 Yidden have been evacuated. However, thousands more still need our help to escape. Crossing the borders is dangerous and requires enormous sums of money. Those who have escaped need food, shelter, employment, a shul, and a school for their children. The costs of these endeavors have risen far beyond the initial estimates.

Boruch Hashem, the trip to Toronto was a resounding success. The entire community galvanized as one and heeded the call of the Roshei Yeshiva. With an initial meeting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Yaakov Feldman, the city’s Roshei KollelRoshei Yeshiva, and Rabbonim, including HaRav Shlomo Miller, shlit”a, greeted the delegation. A few hours later, after the Vaad had time to meet with a number of the city’s world-renowned philanthropists, the delegation was met by throngs of people at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bentzion Heitner.

Towards the evening, the delegation met with the younger element of the city’s baalei tzedakah at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Pinny Kaufman. After an passionate appeal from the Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Elya Brudny, shlit”a, serious sums of money were pledged. The outpouring of support at all of the different venues was a testament to the city’s unwavering sense of Kavod HaTorah and achrayus for Klal Yisroel.

Although there is still much work to be done, we are, Boruch Hashem, encouraged and grateful. It is our fervent tefillah that we will be able to continue to fulfil this shelichus that Hakadosh Boruch Hu sent our way. We encourage everyone to join the city of Toronto and get involved in this historic and monumental endeavor.

In the zechus of our efforts on behalf of acheinu bais Yisroel, may we be zoche to see Moshiach b’meheira b’yomeinu!

