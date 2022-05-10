WATCH: Elon Musk Says He’d Lift Trump Twitter Ban, Calls Suspension “Morally Bad”

Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump, just days after a judge threw out a Trump lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction to force the platform to restore his account.

“I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the county, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said while speaking virtually at a Financial Times autos conference.

Musk called the ban a “morally bad decision,” saying permanent bans undermine trust in Twitter.

For his part, Trump has said that he would not return to Twitter even if his account is restored, and will continue to focus his social media energies on TRUTH Social, a platform run by his allies and owned by a company he controls.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)