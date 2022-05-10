HATE IN FLATBUSH: Yeshiva Bochur Assaulted by Pro-Palestinian Mob [VIDEOS OF ASSAULT]

A yeshiva bochur walking in the vicinity of Avenue M and East 18th Street in Flatbush was accosted and assaulted by a group of five males moments ago.
The bochur was punched in the face by the group and required Hatzolah’s services for his injuries.
At least one of the suspects yelled “Free Palestine!” at the bochur during the assault.
The NYPD is at the scene of the assault and Flatbush Shomrim is currently canvassing the area in search of the suspects.
Councilman Kalman Yeger was at the scene, where he said: “When we hear about these violent antisemitic attacks that are happening nearly daily in New York City, we know the reason they’re happening is because people think they can get away with it. And as long as that continues to be the case, it’s not going to end.”
“We know the cops will do their job; they will find the perpetrators. But what happens after that? If they’re going to be released and be allowed to do this over and over and over again, it’s never going to stop. This has to end,” he added.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Hope they catch them and hang them.
I know that no one will be excited to hear this advice, but I am sorry, I feel that this is a true and safe advice.
In New York ( 1 big fat jungle) from now on, maybe when you go out, maybe go with a partner, friend or Chavrusa. If you are going out with your spouse, keep both of your phones in your hands, this way you can call the Police right away.
When Mashiach will finally come, then we can sit down and take a deep breath and of course we will finally be able to go outside alone.
Completely inappropriate headline. Am I wrong to expect a higher quality of journalistic integrity from this outfit?
all these chayous get is a slap on the hand and told not to do it again…and then they are free back on the street.
So much for our justice system…
Affermative action pick, Mayor Eric Adams, will give us a little speech about how this won’t be tolerated and then head off to another super spreader party. Yawn. Affermative action Letitia James is keeping us all safe by pursuing former President Trump’s PERSONAL tax returns, even though Alvin Bragg threw in the towel.
obviously they came from that park where drugs is done in the open and the 70 as usual DOES NOTHING, but sure lets put out statements and say hate doesnt represent us.
That was not a mob. A gang or a group of thugs is are more appropriate description of the perps.
As despicable as the actions of the one guy who threw the punch, unless it’s charged as a hate crime there will be little or no punishment. Have the cameras at Murrow HS around the corner been reviewed as the perps may be students of the school?