VICIOUS HATRED: Antisemite Rashida Tlaib Blames “Apartheid” Israel After Palestinians Kill Arab Journalist

Following the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin on Wednesday morning during clashes between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli soldiers, Rep. Rashida Tlaib made it her business to note who is to blame, despite having no evidence.

“When will the world and those who stand by Apartheid Israel that continues to murder, torture and commit war crimes finally say: “Enough”?” Tlaib tweeted. “Shireen Abu Akleh was murdered by a government that receives unconditional funding by our country with zero accountability.”

The preponderance of evidence actually suggests that the journalist was killed by Palestinian fire.

In video footage of the gun battle, Palestinian terrorists are heard saying that they “hit a soldier.” However, no soldiers were struck by gunfire, and it is most likely that they mistook the reporter for an Israeli soldier and shot her to death.

For Rep. Tlaib, none of that matters. What does matter to her is that this is another case in which she can point accusing fingers at Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)