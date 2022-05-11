Happening Today: Nefesh B’nefesh To Host Annual Online ‘Mega’ Aliyah Event And Employment Fair

JERUSALEM, May 9, 2022 – Aliyah planning, employment opportunities, navigating the healthcare system, and buying a home in Israel are just a few of the many topics that will be discussed at the 2022 Virtual Mega Aliyah Event & Innovation.IL Job Fair. Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund-USA, will be hosting the annual event online on Sunday, May 15, 2022, encompassing a wide range of online programming on a variety of Aliyah topics.

Prospective Olim from over 37 states and 5 provinces across North America, as well as from a dozen countries around the world, are set to join the virtual event. In addition to a full schedule of Aliyah-related informational sessions, the event will also feature an Innovation Job Fair for the chance to hear directly from companies and leaders in the Israeli hi-tech industry about job opportunities and training programs. Representatives from top hi-tech companies, including Microsoft, Intel, and Monday.com will be leading sessions and available to speak with attendees.

“When considering Aliyah, Olim are seeking real answers and insights into what their lives will look like once they arrive in Israel and answers on how to overcome the social, economic, bureaucratic, and logistical challenges that arise during the process,” said Sarah Kantor, Director of Aliyah Programming. “The Mega event is designed to address and eliminate many of these obstacles, and it is now accessible to countless more potential Olim because of its online presentation. Our support for Olim in every circumstance, in-person or virtual, is unwavering.”

The Mega Aliyah Event is open to the public, regardless of age, residence, and level of Aliyah interest (including those intending to make Aliyah in the near future as well as those in the early-planning stages).

On a local level, a pre-Aliyah informational event and barbeque will be held in Englewood, New Jersey on Monday, May 23, 2022 for Olim from the Tri-State area who are making Aliyah during the summer months. These Olim and their families are invited to visit various booths and speak with Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives in preparation for their upcoming Aliyah.

About Nefesh B’Nefesh:

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA is dedicated to revitalizing Aliyah from North America and the UK by removing or minimizing the financial, professional, logistical and social obstacles of Aliyah. The support and comprehensive social services provided by Nefesh B’Nefesh to its over 70,000 newcomers has ensured that 90% of its Olim have remained in Israel.