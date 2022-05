IDF forces carried out a counterterrorism operation overnight Wednesday in a number of Arab cities and villages in Yehudah and Shomron.

Two additional Arabs suspected of aiding the Elad terrorists were arrested in villages near Jenin.

A total of nine wanted persons suspected of terror activities were arrested during the operation and illegal weapons were seized.

The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem).