This Week’s Circle Time- Parshas Emor

Here is this week’s parshah sheet, along with a printer-friendly version.

For the colored parshah sheet CLICK HERE.

For the printer-friendly version CLICK HERE.

To sign up for the weekly Erev Shabbos email CLICK HERE.

Sponsorships are now available! Contact [email protected]

If you would like to get Circle Time: At Your Shabbos Table as an attachment, please respond to this email. Feel free to forward this link so your family friends and friends can sign up and receive it too. www.circmag.com/Shabbos