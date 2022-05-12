ANOTHER HEADACHE: Prosecutors Investigating Trump’s Handling of Classified Material

A federal grand jury investigation has been launched by federal prosecutors into Donald Trump’s handling of classified White House documents that wound up at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The investigation will reportedly be looking into whether Trump or any of his associates broke laws in their handling of these and other sensitive materials in the final days of his presidency.

In recent days, prosecutors issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration to see the boxes of documents brought to Mar-a-Lago, and have made interview requests to people who worked in the White House near the conclusion of Trump’s time in office.

Charges are very rare in cases of the handling of classified information, though it isn’t uncommon for the Justice Department to carry out such investigations to determine whether classified information may have been exposed to U.S. adversaries.

A similar, though digital, investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified emails on her personal email account ended without her being charged.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)